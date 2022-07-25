Dr. Howard Popp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Popp, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Popp, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Popp works at
Locations
-
1
Victory Pain Center8740 N Kendall Dr Ste 114, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 275-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Coral Gables Hospital
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Popp?
I receive epidural injections under sedation by Dr. Popp. He is amazing! I always feel safe and I trust his expertise fully! He is only affiliated with the best surgical centers and my procedures go perfectly. The injections give me months of pain relief. He really knows what he is doing. He is kind, professional and compassionate. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Howard Popp, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174586903
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
- Johns Hopkins
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Columbia University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popp accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popp works at
Dr. Popp has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Popp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.