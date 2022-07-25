Overview

Dr. Howard Popp, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Coral Gables Hospital and Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Popp works at Victory Pain Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.