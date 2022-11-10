Dr. Howard Pomeranz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pomeranz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Pomeranz, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Pomeranz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Queens Hospital Center.
Dr. Pomeranz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology600 Northern Blvd Ste 214, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 470-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Queens Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pomeranz?
From the minimal wait time I experienced, to Kabir, (tech performing assessments), to Dr Pomeranz himself, I was very pleased with the visit. At no time did I feel rushed . Would highly recommend the practice.
About Dr. Howard Pomeranz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1487748158
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pomeranz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pomeranz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pomeranz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pomeranz works at
Dr. Pomeranz has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, Visual Field Defects and Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pomeranz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pomeranz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pomeranz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pomeranz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pomeranz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.