Dr. Howard Place, MD
Dr. Howard Place, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
1
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital1465 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (636) 755-3400
2
Center for Specialized Medicine1225 S Grand Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63104 Directions (314) 977-4440
3
St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton1011 Bowles Ave Ste 400, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (314) 977-4440Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Louis University Hospital
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It has been nearly 14 yrs since Dr. Place did spinal reconstruction surgery on me for severe scoliosis (at age 54) and I have done very well. He and his staff are awesome. I am so grateful to him and feel that he gave me my life back. He takes time to know you as a person. I have recommended him to others.
About Dr. Howard Place, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1245253590
Education & Certifications
- Lakewood Orthopedic Clinic
- Fitzsimons Army Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery Fitzsimons Army Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Us Military Academy
- Orthopedic Surgery
