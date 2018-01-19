Dr. Perell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Perell, MD
Dr. Howard Perell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Perell works at
Howard F Perell M.d. P.A.203 Hospital Dr Ste 306, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 760-0005
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Perell is a very caring, friendly doctor. He and his staff explain all procedures all of the time. Very thorough examines.
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
