Dr. Howard Perell, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (7)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Perell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Perell works at Howard F Perell M.d. P.A. in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Glaucoma Surgery and Chorioretinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard F Perell M.d. P.A.
    203 Hospital Dr Ste 306, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 760-0005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis
Glaucoma Surgery
Chorioretinitis
Trichiasis
Glaucoma Surgery
Chorioretinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 19, 2018
    Dr Perell is a very caring, friendly doctor. He and his staff explain all procedures all of the time. Very thorough examines.
    — Jan 19, 2018
    About Dr. Howard Perell, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1548258486
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Perell works at Howard F Perell M.d. P.A. in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Perell’s profile.

    Dr. Perell has seen patients for Trichiasis, Glaucoma Surgery and Chorioretinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

