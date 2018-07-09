Dr. Howard Pastrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Pastrich, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Pastrich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital.

Locations
Great South Bay Endoscopy Center LLC260 Patchogue Yaphank Rd, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 289-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Pastrich for many years. During every visit or procedure, I have had many, he has taken the time to explain what needs to be done and upon completion he takes the time to tell you what he has found. The procedures that I have had were either done in a hospital or his facility. I find that I am more comfortable in his facility than a hospital because I feel I am getting more care than I would be in a large recovery room. I have great confidence in Dr Pastrich.
About Dr. Howard Pastrich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr/A Einste
- Nassau County Med Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- SUNY Binghamton
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastrich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastrich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pastrich has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pastrich speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastrich.
