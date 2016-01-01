Overview

Dr. Howard Offenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Offenberg works at Howard L. Offenberg MD Pl. in Ormond Beach, FL with other offices in Ocala, FL and Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.