Dr. Howard Offenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Offenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Howard L. Offenberg MD Pl.325 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 350, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 673-7227
Ronald Fox MD PA40 SW 12th St Ste C101, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-3868
- 3 725 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 968-4881
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164532925
- MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI
Dr. Offenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Offenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Offenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Offenberg speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Offenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Offenberg.
