Dr. Howard Nuss, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Howard Nuss, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from Ohio College - Podiatril Medicine|Ohio College Of Podiatril Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.

Dr. Nuss works at H. H. Nuss in Hendersonville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    H. H. Nuss
    101 Wessington Pl, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 685-6338
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    • 1st Medical Network
    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 02, 2019
    Dr. Nuss is the best podiatrist is Middle Tennessee. I drive over an hour to his office, when others are much closer. His staff is first class and have been with him forever. Every appointment and procedure is smooth. Highly recommended!
    Todd M in Nashville, TN — Mar 02, 2019
    About Dr. Howard Nuss, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427118371
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Surgicial Fellowship Columbus Ohio|Surgicial Fellowship Columbus, Ohio
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Ohio College - Podiatril Medicine|Ohio College Of Podiatril Medicine
    Medical Education

