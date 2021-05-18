Overview

Dr. Howard Newhouse, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Newhouse works at Howard K Newhouse MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.