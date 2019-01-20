Dr. Howard Neudorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neudorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Neudorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Neudorf, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Howard Neudorf MD94-239 Waipahu Depot St Ste 106, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 677-1912
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Ive had dr. Howard Neudorf as my PMD since 1999-2000. He's flexible with appointments when I need to reschedule. However to be respectful I try my best to give as much notice as possible. He takes my concerns seriously, .if I need referrals to specialty doctors I get them, he is very pro active with my maintenance health care-vaccinations, existing conditions etc and any tests such as blood tests, mammograms etc. I would definitely recommend dr N to anyone looking for a primary physician!
About Dr. Howard Neudorf, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740267145
Education & Certifications
- University Hawaii
- Bronx Lebanon
- Ravenswood
- Universidad Autonoma De Ciudad Juarez
- University Of Illinois
- Family Practice
Dr. Neudorf speaks Spanish.
