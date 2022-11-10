Dr. Howard Natter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Natter, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Natter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntingdon Valley, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Natter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Meadowbrook Neurology Group, PC3501 Masons Mill Rd Ste 502, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
-
2
Meadowbrook Neurology Group, PC1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 204, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Natter?
I feel very fortunate to have Dr. Natter and his staff care for me and provide medical expertise to a very uncommon disease called Myasthenia Gravis for which he has treated me for thirteen years. I credit my ability to have some mobility to his expertise and care.
About Dr. Howard Natter, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1578529210
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Natter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Natter works at
Dr. Natter has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
758 patients have reviewed Dr. Natter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.