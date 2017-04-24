See All Otolaryngologists in Yuba City, CA
Dr. Howard Nam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Howard Nam, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Howard Nam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yuba City, CA. 

Dr. Nam works at Sutter Health in Yuba City, CA with other offices in Brownsville, CA and Davis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter North Medical Foundation
    460 Plumas Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 749-3399
  2. 2
    Fremont-rideout Home Hlthvalley Hospital
    16911 Willow Glen Rd, Brownsville, CA 95919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 675-2457
  3. 3
    Albert W. Chow M.D.
    2030 Sutter Pl Ste 1300, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 750-5888
  4. 4
    Sutter Surgical Hospital - North Valley
    455 Plumas Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 749-5700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health And Rideout

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nam?

    Apr 24, 2017
    Hello Dr. Nam you did an excellent surgery last 1996 in Diamond Bar, CA. I'll see you again. I'm going back to you. It's ! my choice. Thank's and looking forward with my medical keenan Insured soon .
    Michelle Cruz Ocampo in Carson, CA — Apr 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Howard Nam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Howard Nam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nam to family and friends

    Dr. Nam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Howard Nam, MD.

    About Dr. Howard Nam, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558365320
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nam has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Howard Nam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.