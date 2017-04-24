Dr. Howard Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Nam, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Nam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yuba City, CA.
Dr. Nam works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter North Medical Foundation460 Plumas Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 749-3399
-
2
Fremont-rideout Home Hlthvalley Hospital16911 Willow Glen Rd, Brownsville, CA 95919 Directions (530) 675-2457
-
3
Albert W. Chow M.D.2030 Sutter Pl Ste 1300, Davis, CA 95616 Directions (530) 750-5888
-
4
Sutter Surgical Hospital - North Valley455 Plumas Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 749-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nam?
Hello Dr. Nam you did an excellent surgery last 1996 in Diamond Bar, CA. I'll see you again. I'm going back to you. It's ! my choice. Thank's and looking forward with my medical keenan Insured soon .
About Dr. Howard Nam, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Korean
- 1558365320
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nam works at
Dr. Nam has seen patients for Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nam speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.