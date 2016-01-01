Overview

Dr. Howard Nadjari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Nadjari works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.