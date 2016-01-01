Dr. Howard Nadjari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadjari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Nadjari, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Nadjari, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Nadjari works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NHPP Surgical Specialties at Great Neck310 E Shore Rd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 482-8657
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nadjari?
About Dr. Howard Nadjari, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1356434823
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadjari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadjari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadjari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadjari works at
Dr. Nadjari has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nadjari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadjari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadjari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadjari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadjari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.