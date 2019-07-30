See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Howard Mintz, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Mintz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California At Irvine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Mintz works at Howard M Mintz MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchiectasis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Howard M. Mintz MD Pllc
    10501 N Central Expy Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-8447

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchiectasis
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Familial Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 30, 2019
    Very efficient and to the point. I love the fact he gives you a copy of everything he said. In one visit he diagnosed part of my problem and gave steps to correct. The diagnosis and steps worked! He ordered a necessary test and found an issue my primary care doc had never even looked into. Both my husband and I are very pleased with his care and would highly recommend him.
    DiAne Gates, Crandall, Texas — Jul 30, 2019
    About Dr. Howard Mintz, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Univeristy of California at Irvine - Long Beach VA
    • University of California Medical Center
    • Univeristy of California at Irvine
    • University of California At Irvine
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Mintz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mintz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mintz has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchiectasis and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mintz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mintz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mintz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

