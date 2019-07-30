Overview

Dr. Howard Mintz, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California At Irvine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Mintz works at Howard M Mintz MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Bronchiectasis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.