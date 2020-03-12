Dr. Howard Minami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Minami, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Minami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Howard S. Minami M.d. Inc.1329 Lusitana St Ste 605, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 599-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
DR. MINAMI IS A GREAT DOCTOR WHO HAS REMOVED OVER 15 POLYPS FROM MY COLON OVER THE PAST 12 YEARS. MY FAMILY HAS A HISTORY OF COLON CANCER. I'M STILL ALIVE. DR. MINAMI IS PERSONABLE, HONEST & SINCERE. MY YOUNGER BROTHER PASSED AWAY OF COLON CANCER IN 2018 BECAUSE HE REFUSED TO SEE A DOCTOR. MY WIFE & I ARE PATIENTS OF DR. MINAMI & WE SINCERELY TRUST DR. MINAMI
About Dr. Howard Minami, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1952367690
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minami works at
Dr. Minami has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Minami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minami.
