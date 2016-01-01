Overview

Dr. Howard Miller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Matilda, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Medical Center and Penn Highlands Huntingdon.



Dr. Miller works at Geisinger Medical Group in Port Matilda, PA with other offices in Lewistown, PA and State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.