Overview

Dr. Howard Melton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Melton works at Sterling Center Surgery And Medicine in Moultrie, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.