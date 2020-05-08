Dr. Howard Melton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Melton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Melton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Moultrie, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Colquitt Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Melton works at
Locations
Colquitt Regional Gastroenterology LLC4 Live Oak Ct, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 985-1080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Swing Bed3131 S Main St, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 985-3420
Surgical Associates of South Georgia PC3004 2ND ST SE, Moultrie, GA 31768 Directions (229) 985-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Colquitt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve tried to call but no one answers and I need to verify an appt please! By the way Dr Melton and his office staff are fabulous ??
About Dr. Howard Melton, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Melton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.