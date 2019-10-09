Dr. Howard McClamrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClamrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard McClamrock, MD
Dr. Howard McClamrock, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Glen Burnie Office203 Hospital Dr Ste 100B, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (888) 761-1967
Baltimore-Harbor East Office720 Aliceanna St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (443) 825-3340
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Dr McClamrock is knowledgeable and very well experienced in the field. He answered all our questions and was even able to make accommodations to take extra time outside of the appointment to discuss a change in plan. We did not feel rushed at anytime. Would highly recommend Dr McClamrock!
- University Of Maryland
- U MD Sch Med
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
Dr. McClamrock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClamrock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClamrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McClamrock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClamrock.
