Overview

Dr. Howard Marans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Marans works at Pacific Coast Orthopedics Inst in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.