Dr. Howard Marans, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Howard Marans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Marans works at Pacific Coast Orthopedics Inst in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Howard J. Marans MD Inc
    11190 Warner Ave Ste 306, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 979-8981
    Rahman Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center
    1901 E 4th St Ste 250, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 979-8981

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 13, 2022
    I saw Howard Marans on October 31, 2019 for an intermittent painful knee. After an MRI of the knee, he diagnosed a tear in the medial meniscus. He is an honest and caring physician. The tear was not severe and surgery had a 50/50 chance of being successful. The problems that I could have at age 83 could be loss of so much cartilage that I would need a knee replacement. So instead of surgery, we chose to wait and I do exercises to strengthen the knee area. I also use KT tape to support the area. Almost 3 years later, I am doing well and still have my original knee. Dr.Marans is amazing and takes into consideration the whole patient. I wish more of the medical field were like he is.
    Pat B — Apr 13, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Marans, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093713513
    Education & Certifications

    • Royal Adelaide Hospital/Sportsmed Sa
    • Gallie Orthopaedic Surgical Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • University of Toronto
    • University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
