Dr. Howard Marans, MD
Dr. Howard Marans, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Toronto and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Howard J. Marans MD Inc11190 Warner Ave Ste 306, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 979-8981
Rahman Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center1901 E 4th St Ste 250, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 979-8981
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Howard Marans on October 31, 2019 for an intermittent painful knee. After an MRI of the knee, he diagnosed a tear in the medial meniscus. He is an honest and caring physician. The tear was not severe and surgery had a 50/50 chance of being successful. The problems that I could have at age 83 could be loss of so much cartilage that I would need a knee replacement. So instead of surgery, we chose to wait and I do exercises to strengthen the knee area. I also use KT tape to support the area. Almost 3 years later, I am doing well and still have my original knee. Dr.Marans is amazing and takes into consideration the whole patient. I wish more of the medical field were like he is.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093713513
- Royal Adelaide Hospital/Sportsmed Sa
- Gallie Orthopaedic Surgical Residency
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Toronto
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Marans has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marans accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Marans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Marans speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Marans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.