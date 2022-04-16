Overview

Dr. Howard Mandell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Mandell works at Metrolina Neuro Assocs/Dgnstic in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.