Dr. Howard Malamood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Malamood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Malamood works at
Locations
1
Saratoga-schenectady Gastroenterology848 State Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 Directions (518) 831-1500
2
Alliance Emer Systems LLC211 Church St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 587-3222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology Associates P.c.1201 Nott St Ste 207, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 831-1500
4
Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology Associates1 West Ave Ste 130, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 584-4350
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I visited Dr Malamood he answered all my questions that I understood.
About Dr. Howard Malamood, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760486013
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malamood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malamood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malamood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malamood works at
Dr. Malamood has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malamood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Malamood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malamood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malamood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malamood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.