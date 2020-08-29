Overview

Dr. Howard Malamood, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Malamood works at SARATOGA SCHENECTADY GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES in Burnt Hills, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY and Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.