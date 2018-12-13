Dr. Howard Lynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Lynn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
Island Urological Care PC373 Route 111 Ste 7, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 361-7450
Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates PC14 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 689-8118
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lynn speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.
