Dr. Howard Ludington, DDS

Endodontics
4.5 (524)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Howard Ludington, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Portsmouth, NH. 

Dr. Ludington works at Dr. Howard J. Ludington III, DDS in Portsmouth, NH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Howard J. Ludington III, DDS
    288 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 236-7156
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Apicoectomy
Bone Grafting
Bone Loss
Apicoectomy
Bone Grafting
Bone Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Apicoectomy Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Endodontic Retreatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Canal Retreatment Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Delta Dental

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 524 ratings
    Patient Ratings (524)
    5 Star
    (439)
    4 Star
    (42)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Jan 06, 2022
    Professional and to the point. After several (painless) root canals, I trust Dr Ludington implicitly with all of my advanced dental procedures. He described my upcoming implant procedure in complete detail and the office staff complemented the experience with a thorough explanation of the timeline as well as the finances. I once again left his office fully informed & fully confident that I will be receiving the highest level of dental care available. As usual!
    About Dr. Howard Ludington, DDS

    Specialties
    • Endodontics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548463714
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Ludington, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ludington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ludington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ludington works at Dr. Howard J. Ludington III, DDS in Portsmouth, NH. View the full address on Dr. Ludington’s profile.

    524 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

