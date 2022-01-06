Dr. Howard Ludington, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Ludington, DDS
Overview
Dr. Howard Ludington, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Portsmouth, NH.
Dr. Ludington works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Howard J. Ludington III, DDS288 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 236-7156Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ludington?
Professional and to the point. After several (painless) root canals, I trust Dr Ludington implicitly with all of my advanced dental procedures. He described my upcoming implant procedure in complete detail and the office staff complemented the experience with a thorough explanation of the timeline as well as the finances. I once again left his office fully informed & fully confident that I will be receiving the highest level of dental care available. As usual!
About Dr. Howard Ludington, DDS
- Endodontics
- English
- 1548463714
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ludington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludington works at
524 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.