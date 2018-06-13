Overview

Dr. Louis Howard, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY.



They frequently treat conditions like Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.