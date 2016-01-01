Overview

Dr. Howard Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at AMERICAN CHINESE MEDICAL CENTER PC in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.