Dr. Howard Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Liu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
New York Cataract/Laser Eye Cre157 Lockwood Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 476-5496Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 964-4444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Howard Liu is an Excellent opthalmologist. He explains procedures in details and takes time to discuss treatment options. He is an excellent Eye surgeon who is very meticulous and gentle.
About Dr. Howard Liu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Liu works at
