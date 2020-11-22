Overview

Dr. Howard Lippes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Lippes works at R & B Medical Group LLP in Williamsville, NY with other offices in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.