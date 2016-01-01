Dr. Howard Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Liang, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Liang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 530 1st Ave Ste 6C, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7302
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liang?
About Dr. Howard Liang, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1306833231
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liang has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.