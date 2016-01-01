Overview

Dr. Howard Liang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.