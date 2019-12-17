Overview

Dr. Howard Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, St. Francis Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Lewis works at Swedish Heart & Vascular in Issaquah, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.