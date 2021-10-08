Overview

Dr. Howard Levite, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pomona, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Levite works at ATLANTICARE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Pomona, NJ with other offices in Galloway, NJ, Manahawkin, NJ and Atlantic City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.