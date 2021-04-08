Overview

Dr. Howard Levine, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Christ Hospital.



Dr. Levine works at Steinbaum Levine Associates LLC in Bayonne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.