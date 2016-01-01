Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Levin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 57 Indian Hill Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 962-7712
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Howard Levin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
