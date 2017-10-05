Dr. Howard Levene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Levene, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Howard Levene, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Levene works at
Hollywood, FL3850 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-3888
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Howard Levene is a great surgeon. I judge my doctors on what other doctors say about them. I have had several doctors see my pre/post op CTs and say what a highly skilled artist Dr. Levene is. Dr. Levene answers all your questions without rushing you, in a manner in which is directed at the patients level of understanding, he is clear, concise and very through and that is an absolute rarity in doctors today, plus he is a surgeon who other surgeons and medical professionals admire.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1952574774
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Levene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levene accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Levene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.