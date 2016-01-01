Overview

Dr. Howard Leroux, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial, Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Leroux works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.