Dr. Lantner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Lantner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Lantner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Lantner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bruce Chozick MD PC1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3208, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 522-7121
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group7 Elm St Ste 307, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 522-7121
-
3
Howard Lantner MD PC701 Cottage Grove Rd Ste E010, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 522-7121
-
4
Lighthouse Surgery Center129 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lantner?
Honest and professional. I feel great. 5 weeks back to work and only used the pain meds prescribed for post surgery (about 2 weeks). I'm about two and a half months post op and life is pretty much normal. Still healing but zero regrets. Thank you!
About Dr. Howard Lantner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730127382
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lantner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lantner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lantner works at
Dr. Lantner has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lantner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lantner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lantner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lantner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.