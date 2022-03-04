Dr. Howard Langstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Langstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Langstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
University of Rochester Division of Plastic Surgery160 Sawgrass Dr Ste 120, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional!!!!! Hands down the best plastic surgeon around. He held my hand practically through the surgery. He did an amazing job!!!! Whenever I have my mammograms a tech always seem to comment on beautiful his work is. He is so caring, patient, gives you all the time in the world and never rushes you. He is truly Exceptional! Janice Barnum
About Dr. Howard Langstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1417986738
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Mc-Nyu Sch Med
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cornell University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Langstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langstein has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Langstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.