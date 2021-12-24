Dr. Howard Lando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Lando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Lando, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Locations
1
Medical Specialists of Northern Virginia Inc.8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 219, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 360-6907
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lando is great!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Dr. Lando's office is great!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Howard Lando, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lando has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lando has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lando.
