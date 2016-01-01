Overview

Dr. Howard Laroche Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Laroche Jr works at UTMB in Galveston, TX with other offices in Angleton, TX and Lake Jackson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.