Dr. Laroche Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Laroche Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Howard Laroche Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Laroche Jr works at
Locations
University of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555 Directions (409) 772-2222MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Angleton Anesthesia Management Services LLC146 E Hospital Dr, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (409) 772-0225
Total Neurology of the Gulf Coast PA201 Oak Dr S Ste 201, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 299-1809
Neurodiagnostics Angleton2309 W Mulberry St, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (409) 772-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Howard Laroche Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487635595
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laroche Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laroche Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laroche Jr has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laroche Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laroche Jr speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Laroche Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laroche Jr.
