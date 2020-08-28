Overview

Dr. Howard Kushnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Kushnick works at Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Senile Cataracts and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.