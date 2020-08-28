See All Ophthalmologists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Howard Kushnick, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (98)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Kushnick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Kushnick works at Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Senile Cataracts and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC
    400 N 17th St, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 433-0450
  2. 2
    Lehigh Valley Eye Center, PC
    3535 High Point Blvd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 867-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Glaucoma
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Aug 28, 2020
    I have high regard for Dr. Kushnick & his assistants. But I was decidedly very unhappy with the staff behind the intake/outgo reception desk. Their attitudes need improvement, big time! I miss the old staff, before the merger. The new people are arrogant, run the desk like a bus station, and treat the seniors like they're annoyed that they have to deal with us. My appointment today, 8/27/2020, was rescheduled from 8/24/2020 because it got cancelled somehow. When I arrived there today, I was told that I didn't have an appointment! When I read my note about my conversation with Kate to Ms. Tattoo, all of a sudden, I was going to be allowed to keep the appt since I was there already anyway. I resent the fact that no one behind the desk smiles and makes people feel welcome. They use "you" a lot instead of names. A couple of them including Ms. Tattoo, the major domo?, were making catty remarks about a co-worker as though I wasn't right there listening. Someone needs to change!
    Kathie — Aug 28, 2020
    About Dr. Howard Kushnick, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1326093006
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • New York Eye & Ear Infirmary
    • Mount Sinai Hosp
    • TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
