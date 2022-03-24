See All Neurologists in Concord, NC
Dr. Howard Kreger, MD

Neurology
5 (37)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Kreger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kreger works at Atrium Health in Concord, NC with other offices in Aventura, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Concord Office
    315 Medical Park Dr Ste 202, Concord, NC 28025 (704) 403-1911
    Memorial Neuroscience Institute
    21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 360, Aventura, FL 33180 (305) 682-2670
    Neurology Group South Florida
    4302 Alton Rd Ste 2060, Miami Beach, FL 33140 (305) 682-2900
    Memorial Neuroscience Institute
    20801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 (954) 265-4325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Essential Tremor
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
Essential Tremor

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 24, 2022
    My visit with Dr. Kreger was one of the best doctor's appointments I have ever had. He was very easy to talk to and very knowledgable. I did not feel rushed at all. I highly recommend Dr. Kreger.
    — Mar 24, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Kreger, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174529879
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Kreger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kreger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kreger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kreger has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

