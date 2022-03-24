Overview

Dr. Howard Kreger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kreger works at Atrium Health in Concord, NC with other offices in Aventura, FL and Miami Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.