Dr. Howard Kreger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Kreger, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Kreger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kreger works at
Locations
-
1
Concord Office315 Medical Park Dr Ste 202, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-1911
-
2
Memorial Neuroscience Institute21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 360, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 682-2670
-
3
Neurology Group South Florida4302 Alton Rd Ste 2060, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 682-2900
-
4
Memorial Neuroscience Institute20801 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (954) 265-4325
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kreger?
My visit with Dr. Kreger was one of the best doctor's appointments I have ever had. He was very easy to talk to and very knowledgable. I did not feel rushed at all. I highly recommend Dr. Kreger.
About Dr. Howard Kreger, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1174529879
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreger works at
Dr. Kreger has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.