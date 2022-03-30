See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Howard Krauss, MD

Neuro-Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard Krauss, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Krauss works at Pacific Neuroscience Institute in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pacific Head and Neck
    11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 477-5558
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center for Healthy Aging
    2125 Arizona Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-8701
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diplopia
Glaucoma
Migraine
Diplopia
Glaucoma
Migraine

Diplopia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Tumor Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Pam G — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Howard Krauss, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuro-Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114950060
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Pittsburgh
    Residency
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Harbor UCLA Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Krauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krauss has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Krauss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krauss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

