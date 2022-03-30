Dr. Howard Krauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Krauss, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Krauss, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Krauss works at
Locations
-
1
Pacific Head and Neck11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 600, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 477-5558Saturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Center for Healthy Aging2125 Arizona Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-8701Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krauss?
Dr. Krauss is a fabulous eye doctor! I had some complications due to a cataract surgery gone wrong from another eye doctor. Dr. Krauss able to diagnosis the problem for me, after a year of going from eye doctor to eye doctor, optic nerve damage, from the cataract surgeon. Although it is a permanent problem, he did do my other cataract eye surgery with absolutely no problems. Dr. Krauss was very kind, thorough, & helped make my "good" eye see 20/20. He's just the best at what he does!!!
About Dr. Howard Krauss, MD
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114950060
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh
- Jules Stein Eye Institute
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krauss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krauss works at
Dr. Krauss has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krauss speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Krauss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.