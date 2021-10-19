Dr. Howard Kraft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Kraft, MD
Dr. Howard Kraft, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm513 Dodds Ave Ste 103, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-3423
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very kind and empathetic. Really wants whatever is best for you. He is knowledgeable about medications and the impact that they will have on your condition.
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Dr. Kraft has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraft has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.