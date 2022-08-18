Dr. Howard Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Klein, MD
Dr. Howard Klein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Gastroenterology Consultants of Clearwater508 Jeffords St Ste D, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 443-7700
Gastro Florida Dunnedin646 Virginia St # 2, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 443-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Klein has been my GI doctor for more than a decade and I trust him implicitly with my care.
- Med Coll Penn
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
