Dr. Howard King, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Howard King, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. King works at Intermountain Surgery Center in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Surgery Center
    600 N Robbins Rd Ste 401, Boise, ID 83702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 489-4444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 20, 2016
    One of the kindest, most competent and also very generous doctors I have ever met in my life. He almost literally gave me my life back to me - I will remain ever so grateful for the rest of my life.
    Seattle, Wa — Dec 20, 2016
    About Dr. Howard King, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at Intermountain Surgery Center in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

