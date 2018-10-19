Overview

Dr. Howard Kaufman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with John Hopkins Hospital



Dr. Kaufman works at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Anal Fistula and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.