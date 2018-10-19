Dr. Howard Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Kaufman, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Kaufman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their fellowship with John Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 390-8593
Huntington Colorectal Surgeons686 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 397-5896
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
Dr Kaufman is a wonderful Dr. He has a great bedside manner and is very knowledgeable in pelvic floor issues. Office staff is also excellent. 5 stars all the way!
About Dr. Howard Kaufman, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1912939604
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Haverford College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Anal Fistula and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
