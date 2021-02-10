See All General Surgeons in Middletown, NY
Dr. Howard Karpoff, MD

General Surgery
2.9 (39)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Karpoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital and Garnet Health Medical Center.

Dr. Karpoff works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nemg Internal Medicine
    95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Crystal Run Healthcare Llp
    1200 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
  3. 3
    Crystal Run Healthcare Llp
    155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
  4. 4
    Ormc
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-1000
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bon Secours Community Hospital
  • Garnet Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gynecologic Cancer
Hernia Repair
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Lipomas
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Mastectomy
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biopsy of Breast
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Lump
Cholangiocarcinoma
Colectomy
Crohn's Disease
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecomastia Repair
Hemorrhoids
Hepatectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lobular Carconima
Male Breast Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Pleural Effusion
Puncture Aspiration
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Feb 10, 2021
    I was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. I visited 3 other breast surgeons. None of them were as professional, compassionate or confident as Dr. Karpoff. He spent an extremely long amount of time going over my diagnosis and answering questions. He never made me feel rushed. Because of my profession I've made some close friends with some of the most respected Dr's and medical staff in this area. When I asked them who they would recommend, they all answered Dr. Karpoff is the best in his field. I've heard from some people that his bedside manner is a bit rough but I never once felt that. I think that's probably what can be attributed to any low star reviews that other people left. To me, he is very no nonse and gives it to you straight. He does have a great sense of humor too. I am very grateful to Dr. Karpoff. I'm not the easiest patient. I am very scared of medical procedures. He got my through my darkest days. I will forever be grateful for that.
    Melody — Feb 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Howard Karpoff, MD
    About Dr. Howard Karpoff, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164415188
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

