Overview

Dr. Howard Kapp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Kapp works at NCH MD in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.