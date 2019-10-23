Dr. Howard Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Howard Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Jones, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Ruttenberg Treatment Center140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 525, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 614-6127
Gynecologic Oncology, Luckow Pavilion1 Valley Health Plz, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 634-5401
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr. Jones performed a robotic hysterectomy surgery on me in July, 2019. From my consultation visit and up to the day of surgery, he and his staff stressed on me that they would put me on a pain management plan to reduce pain after my surgery. Although I wasn't skeptical, I did not put much thought into it. Well this was the fourth time that I had to have abdominal surgery (and be opened up) and I cannot believe how little pain I felt. I actually woke up in post-op with ZERO pain. It was an unbelievable experience. I figured that once the anesthesia wore off, I would be in pain. Normally, I was given a button to push to administer the pain medication after previous surgeries. Not only did I not need that, but my pain level was probably a 1 ! I would recommend Dr. Jones any day of the week. He is kind, thorough (does not rush through visits) and his staff are all kind and courteous as well. One of the best parts is knowing your pain will be managed & will be minimal!
About Dr. Howard Jones, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.