Overview

Dr. Howard Jackson, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Jackson works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease and Sacrum Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.