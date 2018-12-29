See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in O Fallon, MO
Dr. Howard Ilivicky, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Howard Ilivicky, MD

Pediatric Psychiatry
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Howard Ilivicky, MD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in O Fallon, MO. They specialize in Pediatric Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine.

Dr. Ilivicky works at TMS Wellness Center in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    TMS Wellness Center
    4132 Keaton Crossing Blvd, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 497-9657
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Howard Ilivicky, MD

    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093711152
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Med Center
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Howard Ilivicky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ilivicky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ilivicky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ilivicky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ilivicky works at TMS Wellness Center in O Fallon, MO. View the full address on Dr. Ilivicky’s profile.

    Dr. Ilivicky has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ilivicky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ilivicky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ilivicky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ilivicky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ilivicky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

