Dr. Hu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard Hu, MD
Overview
Dr. Howard Hu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hu works at
Locations
Valencia Plastic Surgery26357 McBean Pkwy Ste 215, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 222-1122
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Hu’s work. He’s kind & listens. His work is unmatchable & he’s the only Cosmetic surgeon I trust fully!! Thank you Dr. Hu for making me feel young & beautiful again!!
About Dr. Howard Hu, MD
28 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.
